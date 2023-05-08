2023 Buy Local Challenge Celebration Now Seeking Vendors!

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is seeking vendors for the 2023 ‘Buy Local Challenge Celebration’, a farmers market style event showcasing Maryland farms and producers of Maryland grown and produced products, and regional artisans.

The Buy Local Celebration will be held on Monday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Suttler Post Farm in St. Mary’s County. The family friendly ‘Celebration’ invites the public to experience and support the region’s agricultural community and shop the bounty of Maryland’s farms and producers and artworks of local artisans and crafters.

Farm vendors and producers of Maryland raised and made products are invited to participate – meats, dairy, aquaculture and seafood, produce, plants and flowers, honey, value-added (sauces, pickles, soaps, etc), cottage foods (jams, jellies, baked goods, candy, etc.), wool and fiber, and makers of artisanal beverages (wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, meaderies), artisans and crafters. Maryland agricultural support agencies and organizations are encouraged to participate. Vendor space is FREE. Only 30 vendor booths are available.

Suttler Post Farm is a working family farm owned and operated by the Mast Family. The farm is well known for its magnificent Clydesdale horses and beautifully maintained wagons and carriages used for weddings, at public events around the state, and famously for the delivery of the White House Christmas Tree! Suttler Post Farm generously opens its doors to support the local community for charitable occasions and fundraisers and offers tours and carriage rides with their team of Clydesdales.

Find the Celebration Vendor Application on the Buy Local Challenge home page at BuyLocalChallenge.com. Vendor applications are due by May 31, 2023.

The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) Celebration wraps up the statewide Buy Local Week which takes place during the last full week of July (July 21 – 31, 2023) and is promoted in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture. BLC week engages consumers around the state to pledge to support their local farms by buying and eating locally raised farm products during Buy Local Week and beyond. For Maryland Buy Local Week and Buy Local Challenge Celebration updates, visit BuyLocalChallenge.com.

SUBMIT VENDOR APPLICATION HERE

The Buy Local Challenge Celebration is sponsored in part by:

Platinum Sponsor: Maryland Department of Agriculture,

Diamond Sponsor: St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development

Gold Sponsor: MARBIDCO, Silver Sponsor: Rural Maryland Council, and others.