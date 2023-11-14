HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a Division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, invites you to view the 2023 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide available now to explore online at SMADC.com.

Looking for unique gifts, holiday décor, fresh farm foods and fun events to celebrate the season? Southern Maryland’s farms and producers have you covered! Browse the online 2023 Holiday Farm Guide to connect with farms and producers in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties, plus regional wineries, breweries and distilleries, seafood producers, restaurants, stores and regional winter farmers markets offering Southern Maryland raised and made products for the holiday season and throughout the winter months.



The Holiday Farm Guide is brimming with farm-inspired holiday ideas for your home and family. Flip through the fun interactive pages to discover farm-made gifts such as locally harvested honey, jams and pickles, goat’s milk soaps and body products, bees wax balms and candles, and cozy accessories made with local wool and alpaca yarns. Find the perfect locally grown Christmas tree, garlands and wreaths to decorate your home, plus farm fresh ingredients for your cherished holiday meal traditions – winter produce, meats, poultry, eggs and cheese, local oysters and seafood, and locally crafted wine, beer and spirits.



The guide also highlights farm hosted tours and fun festive events for the whole family; experience the season’s enchantment at the region’s Holiday Markets; delight in twilight walks through gardens and nurseries transformed into sparkling winter wonderlands. Learn how to make your own holiday wreath and table center piece, or create new holiday memories at a farm ‘open house’ – enjoy carolers, cookies and mulled cider, visits with Santa, and fun photo-sessions with ponies and horses. There’s so much more to explore to make your holiday season ‘merry and bright’!

The 2023 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide is available now to view on the SMADC website ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Look for the guide promotional cards at Southern Maryland regional libraries, and participating farms, farmers markets and businesses.

TO VIEW THE FLIPPING BOOK GUIDE CLICK HERE