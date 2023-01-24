PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured another early this morning in Calvert County.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Hallowing Point Road east of Heather Road.

The Nissan crossed over the right shoulder line and struck the face of the guardrail.

The Nissan continued to travel off the road and overturned and struck a tree on the right shoulder of east bound Hallowing Point Road.

The driver of the Nissan, Shamia Saree Robinson, 24, of Huntingtown, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the Nissan, a 25-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.