2nd Annual Suicide And Mental Health Awareness Walk Coming Up In Chesapeake Beach

Credit: BecomeOne Project

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The town of Chesapeake Beach is gearing up for the 2nd Annual One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk.

The event, organized in partnership with the BecomeOne Project, is an evening full of remembrance, awareness, connection and unity. Last year, more than 100 people showed up to support the cause.

In Maryland alone, one person died by suicide every 13 hours in 2020. The BecomeOne Project’s mission and reason for holding events like this is to “Create Change Through Conversation” for youth and the community by having the discussions, removing the stigma and uniting people in the true human experience.

The walk is Saturday, September 23rd at Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail, behind Chesapeake Beach Water Park and next to Kellam’s Field. Registration begins at 6pm and the walk starts at 6:30pm.

This walk is free. To pre-register now click here.

For questions and concerns please email Become One at thebecomeoneproject@gmail.com