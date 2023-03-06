WALDORF, Md. – On March 5 at approximately 7:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle had gone off the roadway and into several trees. The three occupants of the vehicle – all juveniles – were ejected.

Two of the individuals were flown to hospitals for treatment; one of those individuals is in stable condition, and the other remains in critical condition as of this writing. The third occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and later pronounced deceased.

The vehicle from the crash was determined to have been stolen. Identification on the individuals involved is pending confirmation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PFC D. Walker at 301-932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

