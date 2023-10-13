Kyjuan Guffey

WALDORF, Md. – On October 8 at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of an assault in progress inside a business. As officers were responding, the suspects fled on foot. Witnesses reported seeing some of the suspects armed with what appeared to be a gun.

Officers located the suspects nearby and arrested them. They also recovered a replica firearm and the stolen property. A preliminary investigation showed five juveniles and an adult male suspect assaulted two males who were inside the mall.

During the assault, one of the suspects produced what appeared to be a firearm and struck one of the victims on the head with it. Another suspect grabbed a shopping bag a victim was carrying and fled. Five teenagers ranging from ages 13-16 and one adult, Kyjuan Guffey, 19, of Waldorf, were arrested.

The juveniles were charged with robbery, assault, and other related charges. Guffey was charged with robbery and assault. PFC Clancy and PFC Johnson are continuing the investigation.

