6-Year-Old Maryland Boy Wants To Help The Homeless

Credit: Wyatt’s Backpacks for Hope

MARYLAND – 6-year-old Wyatt Deavers is on a mission to help the homeless. With the help of his dad, John, he started Wyatt’s Backpacks of Hope. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to provide 100 backpack kits for the homeless in their community.

Wyatt told his parents that he loves the holiday season but realizes that some people don’t have a home to keep them warm or families to share presents with.

Each backpack will be filled with essentials like a warm blanket, a hat and gloves, some toiletries, a few snacks, and a kind note.

Wyatt told his parents that everyone deserves to feel the Christmas spirit. He hopes he can spread some love and kindness to those in need by offering these backpacks.

So far, he’s raised $200 of his $10,000 goal. If you want to help him reach his goal, his GoFundMe is here.

