65-Year-Old Man Injured And Trapped After Collision On Budds Creek Road

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On April 3, at approximately 4:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Stines Store Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a guardrail with one occupant injured and trapped. Firefighters quickly extricated the patient and then turned him over to EMS for care.

EMS evaluated the 65-year-old male patient and transported him to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

