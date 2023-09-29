8 Charles County High School Graduates Receive Scholarships Through Local Organization

LA PLATA, Md. – Eight Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school graduates were recently awarded scholarships through the foundation. The Charles County Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide educational opportunities about Juneteenth and its history, bring awareness to the rich African-American heritage of Charles County, provide scholarship opportunities and support Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses.

Each scholarship recipient received a $750 scholarship fund after meeting necessary criteria to qualify for the award. Each awardee completed a short essay, a final high school transcript and a college acceptance letter to qualify for the award.

The 2023 Charles County Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. recipients are: Toyosi Adedeji, Thomas Stone High School graduate and Towson University student.

Anisha Azille, Westlake High School graduate and College of Southern Maryland student.

Makiah Brown, graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School and Tennessee State University student.

Kamari Copeland, Westlake graduate and Norfolk State University student.

Joelle Dorsey, St. Charles High School graduate and Stevenson University student.

Kanya Kondo, Westlake graduate and Bowie State University student.

Princesa Sibilia-Depaz, Westlake graduate and Savanah College of Art & Design student.

Kyah West, graduate of Westlake High School and Salisbury University student.

Since 2020 the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. has impacted over 5,000 people in the community by bringing together families, businesses and cultural organizations to honor the history of African Americans and their future, according to information provided by the foundation. The foundation continues to receive donations and sponsorships to fund opportunities such as their scholarship fund and annual community celebration.

For more information about the foundation and how to get involved email the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation at charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com.