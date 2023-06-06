A Night Of Laughs At The Rex Theater

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Saturday night, The Rex Theater in Leonardtown hosted an event, “That BIG Comedy Show” which was a sold-out event. Southern Marylanders came from all over to get in a night of laughter and drinks for the first weekend in June.

The evening began at 8:00 pm with host Keenan Frady hyping up the crowd and announcing the talent that would be performing on stage.

First up was Becky Titus, a local stand-up comedian and founder/ director of SOMD Improv Comedy Club Troupe, with a set focusing on her real life traumadies many ladies in the audience could relate to.

Following Titus was Jeff Ryan, with a more slick and taboo style, focusing on hot topics and trends that Ryan found confusing yet hilarious and the attendees agreed.

Rounding out the stand-up portion was Keenan Frady himself, serving a polished set of local and national jokes that got the house full of anticipation for the Improvisation portion of the night.

The Long Form Improvisation was performed by four of the veteran players of the troupe. With help from the audience for suggestions, they took off in a direction no one saw coming. From childbirth to a Mormon trying alcohol for the first time, the group took the attendees on a journey of the mundane to the outrageous, evoking heavy laughter and good spirited heckling.

Finally, the full troupe of improv performers, Sara Espinosa, Brian Tew, Jeremy Breedlove, Becca Newton, Alexander David, John Rheen, BJ Hall and Titus, played short form games with loads of audience participation. They brought a few brave souls onto the stage to help them perform and encouraged shouting from the peanut gallery. This was BJ Hall’s first time performing with the group and he was a standout from the moment he stepped into the spotlight.

All in all, the night was a success, and The Rex Theater was full of happy customers leaving on a high note. As The Rex always does, the drinks flowed easy, the service was impeccable, and the show ended in top form.

If you’re interested in seeing one of their next performances or joining the SOMD Improv Comedy Club, then click here: https://www.instagram.com/sic_somdimprovcomedy

Follow Keenan Frady on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/keenan_isfunny

Check out the upcoming shows at The Rex Theater here: https://www.therextheatresomd.com

