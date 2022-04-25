Dear Citizens,

I want to take this opportunity to give my thanks and appreciation to all the citizens who report dangerous and reckless drivers. The Sheriff’s Office receives approximately 20 calls per day and of those reported, 10-20% are actually drunk/drugged drivers or those having a medical emergency. We are thankful for those lives saved.

My daughter-in-law and granddaughter recently reported a drunk driver to State Police who successfully stopped the driver before hurting anyone. I salute them for their vigilance and any other citizen that steps up to report drunk or drugged drivers to assist with keeping our roadways safe for you, your loved ones, and your neighbors.

Here are a few signs that a fellow motorist may be driving while impaired:

🔹Quick acceleration or deceleration

🔹Tailgating

🔹Weaving or zig-zagging across the road

🔹Almost striking an object, curb, or vehicle

🔹Stopping without cause or erratic braking

🔹Drifting in and out of traffic lanes

🔹Signaling that is inconsistent with driving actions

🔹Slow response to traffic signals (e.g. sudden stop or delayed start)

🔹Straddling the center lane marker

🔹Driving with headlights off at night

🔹Swerving

🔹Driving slower than 10 mph below the speed limit

🔹Turning abruptly or illegally

🔹Driving into opposing traffic on the wrong side of the road

If you see something, say something! To report drunk drivers, call 9-1-1.

Sheriff Mike Evans