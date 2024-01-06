CALLAWAY, Md. – On January 5, 2024, at approximately 10:33 a.m., fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene of a camper fire at lot D3 on Take It Easy Ranch Road. There were initial concerns that occupants may have been trapped inside.

The incident was reported by a concerned neighbor who noticed the smoke and flames. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a 2000 Challenger 5th-wheel RV engulfed in smoke and fire. Thankfully, no occupants were found inside the camper during the initial check.

Firefighters swiftly took action, deploying fire lines and working diligently to extinguish the flames. Within ten minutes, the fire was brought under control, preventing further damage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire originated in the kitchen area, specifically near the refrigerator, and is believed to be accidental.

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding fire department. A total of 13 firefighters, including personnel from surrounding departments, promptly responded to the alarm.

The estimated loss from the incident is approximately $2,000.00. The owner of the RV has been displaced as a result of the fire and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com