ALERT: Heat Advisory In Effect From 11AM Till 8PM

BALTIMORE – A series of active weather days loom ahead. Today brings hot & humid conditions with heat indices into the 100-105 degree range. A few strong to severe storms as well as isolated flooding are possible by this afternoon. The flood threat increases by Friday.

* WHAT…Heat index values around 105 expected.

* WHERE…The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the District of Columbia and Baltimore, portions of northeast, central, and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.