An Explosive Night At Jefferson Patterson Park: PyroJam 2023

ST. LEONARD, Md. – On Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, PyroJam took place at Jefferson Patterson Park. The event’s official website boasts, “PyroJam is a total adventure for all your senses. Mouth-watering food truck fare. Interactive children’s festival area. It’s a blazing sparks-after-dark experience! PyroJam is brought to you by Innovative Pyrotechnic Concepts (IPC), a Southern Maryland-pyrotechnics company that produces more than 200 shows per year ranging from festivals and private events to amusement parks and professional sports teams in the Southern Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Greater DC areas.”

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., the event opened with a Kid’s Zone featuring moon bounces, sporting events, ax throwing, and a sand art booth. Meanwhile, everyone could sample cuisine from various food trucks offering tacos, pizza, hot dogs, BBQ, desserts and more. Three live bands performed until 8:00 p.m. while eventgoers brought their own seating to an open field where they awaited the big event – a firework contest synchronized to the beat of pre-picked songs.

Bands that took the stage included The Henry’s and Ashes Remain, playing original rock and roll tunes while attendees got in line for drinks and buy merchandise. Cell phones were aglow, and people danced as the anticipation for the big show built.

The Calvert County Sherriff’s Department, EMS and Fire & Rescue enjoyed the festivities while they stood by in case of fire, lost children, or any emergency that may occur. Their relentless service to the community, especially at events like this, did not go unnoticed; many stopped to chat or thank them for their presence.

At 8:30 p.m., the sun had set, and the National Anthem was sung; and so, the show began. The three competitors showed off their amazing skills. From the United Kingdom, Iain Keightley set off his best work with music featuring Kate Bush and a cover of “Toxic” by Britney Spears. It was fun, fresh and a modern take on the classic art form. Then, from the United States, Patrick Sheeder brought a nostalgic twist with songs from the older and newer version of the Disney film Aladdin. It was playful, colorful, and told a rich story. Finally, from the Philippines, Forrest Gabriel Salvador Cruz wowed the crowd using show tunes and crooners for the soundtrack. It was chic, glamorous and a rip-roaring spectacle. The winner? Iaian Keightley from the UK!

PyroJam also hosted a donation for the Southern Maryland Food Bank FireBall drawing. Donna Voithoffer & Vivian Brandis helped set off two giant fireballs at the event.

