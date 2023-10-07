Annapolis Festival To Celebrate Africans, African Americans And Caribbean People Of African Descent

Credit: Christian Smooth via Facebook

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Live music, dancing, activities for children, and dozens of vendors will fill the streets of Annapolis at the end of the month.

The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival is set for October 28th from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The celebration was first introduced in Annapolis in September of 1987. It celebrates the perseverance, education, and cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans, and Caribbean people of African descent.

Kunta Kinte was one of nearly 100 enslaved people brought to Annapolis on a ship in 1767.

The festival will include performances on three stages: a comedy show, a fashion show, the Malcolm X Drummers and Dancers, and more!

To learn more visit the festival website here.

