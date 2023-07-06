Annapolis Police Officers Assaulted While Responding To Illegal Fireworks

Female Suspect and Male Suspect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Police Department is seeking help in identifying the suspects who assaulted the officers. The following are photographs of the suspects at the time of incident.

On July 4, 2023 at 10:13pm, officers responded to an earlier call of shots fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. While on scene, officers observed a subject start to light an illegal aerial firework. An officer approached the subject and told him not to light it. The subject, later identified as Yameko Brown, 22, of Annapolis, responded with profanity and proceeded to light the firework anyway. As the officer approached to place Brown under arrest, Brown pushed the officer, causing the officer to go to the ground. Officers began to struggle to arrest Brown, resulting in an injury to one officer’s arm.

Officers called for assistance as a crowd of people began to gather around Brown and the officers. After placing Brown in handcuffs, officers walked him to a police car for transport. During this process, a female subject from the crowd grabbed an officer’s handgun in the holster and attempted to remove it, trying to disarm him. When the officer blocked her from doing this, she ran off into the crowd. While still waiting for Brown to be transported, the female subject returned and punched the officer. The female immediately ran into a building and a large crowd of people blocked officers from arresting her and at least one other male subject assaulted an officer. Our officers are working to identify the female and male subjects, so they can be charged with the assaults. Brown was charged with discharging fireworks without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit, two counts of second degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. Brown was released by the District Court Commissioner on his own recognizance.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson has a message for the residents of Newtowne and the rest of the city; “I cannot stress enough that no one should strike police officers, or try to disarm them. The consequences of such actions can be dire and far reaching. When the suspects are identified, justice will be swift and certain.”

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information please contact our detectives at (410) 260-3439.