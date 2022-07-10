ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County is scheduled to discuss and vote on approval of a contract for the Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter Elementary School at its next meeting, scheduled for July 13, 2022.

The Board approved an application by the Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation (CLF) to open the school at its June 1, 2022, meeting. Upon approval of the contract between the Board and CLF, the school would open in the 2023-2024 school year for up to 384 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It could grow to 576 students by its fifth year of operation.

The school, which would have a concentration on coding, robotics, and virtual reality, would be the third charter school in Anne Arundel County. It would join Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School and Monarch Academy in Glen Burnie. AACPS also operates two contract schools, Monarch Academy Annapolis and Monarch Global Academy in Laurel.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the Board will provide an update on the shift to healthier school hours for the 2022-2023 school year and fill vacancies on its countywide Citizen Advisory Committee.

The Board will also consider conveyance of a parcel of land to the County intended for use in the construction of a new fire station in Edgewater.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first for new Student Member of the Board Zachary McGrath, a rising senior at Severna Park High School whose one-year term began on July 1, 2022.

The meeting begins at noon and will be held in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It is open to the public and subject to normal space limitations in the Board Room.

A complete agenda for the meeting can be found here. More information on agenda items will be posted on the AACPS website in the Board Docs section under the Board of Education tab.

The Board will also meet in a public session at 10 a.m. for the sole purpose of voting to immediately go into closed session, during which time it will discuss confidential matters as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to, legal advice, personnel, and negotiations.

Closed session is not open to the public.