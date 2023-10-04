Anne Arundel County Food Bank Rolls Out New Mobile Food Pantry

LOTHIAN/HARWOOD, Md. – Some residents in Lothian and Harwood were the first to receive food from Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s new mobile food pantry.

The van, which is stocked with about 3,000 pounds of fresh produce, meats, and refrigerated and frozen food items, stopped at Lyons Creeks and Maryland Manor mobile home parks. A press release from the Food Bank says the van will be able to serve about 100 households at each stop.

A long-term plan hasn’t been released but the van will visit Brooklyn Park this month. The goal is to make a stop about once a week in areas where people are in need of food.

On the Food Bank’s Facebook page, many people were thrilled about the van. Others were wanting to know where they would be next. The Food Bank responded by posting, “We are currently working to establish a schedule of dates, times, and locations. We are collaborating with multiple other organizations to identify and secure locations where healthy food access is limited and the need is high. More concrete information should be available shortly.”

A $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture paid for the custom-built van. Now, they’re working out details of future funding that will include food, gas, insurance, supplies, and staff salaries.

To learn more about the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, click here.

