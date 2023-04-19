Anne Arundel County Receives Nearly $17 Million In Federal Earmarks For Local Projects

L-R Congressman Steny Hoyer, Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith, Delegate Gary Simmons, Senator Chris Van Hollen, County Executive Steuart Pittman, Congressman John Sarbanes, Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland State Senator Dawn Gile, Councilwoman Julie Hummer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman was joined by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and John Sarbanes Monday to receive $16,771,500 in congressionally directed federal funding the lawmakers worked to secure within the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations process. The lawmakers and county executive gathered at the Odenton MARC Station, which was one of eight projects highlighted at the event.

“I can’t think of a better investment than in projects that improve our residents’ quality of life,” said County Executive Pittman. “I want to thank Attorney General Brown, Senator Cardin, Senator Van Hollen, Congressman Steny Hoyer, and Congressman Sarbanes for the work they did to secure this funding for our communities.”

“Team Maryland is unique among congressional delegations: we work together to get more done for the people of Maryland. These projects for Anne Arundel County reflect our commitment to empowering local projects driven by local needs,” said Senator Cardin, Chair of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. “We are proud to be a partner with Anne Arundel County, helping grow our small businesses and our regional economy, protect our environment, strengthen regional transit, provide essential resources for the community, and preserve Maryland’s rich history.”

“Investing federal dollars directly in our state spurs local economic growth and strengthens our communities. With these funds, Anne Arundel County will be able to modernize its infrastructure, improve public safety, boost entrepreneurship, and so much more. Together, we’ll keep working to deliver critical investments to advance the priorities of Maryland communities,” said Senator Van Hollen, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I was proud to work with the Maryland delegation and County Executive Pittman to secure funding for multiple important projects throughout Anne Arundel County in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus,” said Congressman Hoyer, Member of the House Appropriations Committee. “From shortening commutes to building safer communities, this Community Project Funding is making a positive impact in Marylanders’ lives. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to deliver results for Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and America in the months and years to come.”

“Together, the delegation representing Anne Arundel County has been able to secure funding for several important projects that will make our community a safer, more connected space and provide residents more opportunities to connect with each other, the environment and local businesses,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “I will continue listening closely to the needs of the community and delivering resources to help County Executive Pittman and local leaders strengthen Anne Arundel County.”

FY23 Omnibus Projects for Anne Arundel County:

Odenton MARC Station Development $4,000,000

Project Purpose: This project will accelerate the transit-oriented development of the Odenton MARC Station. The project will expand and enhance parking options for MARC commuters and develop a mix of commercial, retail, and housing uses that allow for more County residents to utilize the MARC Station.

Crownsville Nonprofit Incubator and Community Space $3,000,000

Project Purpose: The requested funding will be used to renovate an existing space, owned by Anne Arundel County, to house a nonprofit incubator and community space that will also include wellness services and programming. The funding specifically will renovate the restrooms, floors, and plumbing of the building. The investment into the existing building aims to provide a work space that takes advantage of post-pandemic industry trends to serve the needs of community members while also supporting nonprofits that provide a social return on investment.

Parole (Md.) Transportation Center $3,000,000

Project Purpose: This project will provide a multi-modal transportation center in Parole at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. The facility will serve existing local and regional bus service but will also be designed as an intermodal hub with possible future connectivity to modes such as bikeshare, carshare, and ride hailing services.

Emergency Operations Center $2,471,500

Project Purpose: Anne Arundel County will utilize federal funds to complete a needs assessment of the current configuration of the local Emergency Operations Center with a focus to improve coordination, communication and interoperability with local and State agencies that better aligns the facility with State and Federal Emergency Management and Homeland Security programs, initiatives, and requirements. The use of a fully interoperable, flexible, secure, and strategically located local Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will enhance the State’s capability to better respond and recover from emergencies and disasters affecting Maryland and the Baltimore region. This project has been certified to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Grant Program by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, the total cost of this project is $3,125,000.

Inclusive Ventures Small Business Program $1,650,000

Project Purpose: Anne Arundel County’s Inclusive Ventures Program assists small, minority, women, and veteran entrepreneurs in Anne Arundel County with education, mentorship, and access to capital. The requested funding will enable the program to grow to meet demand by adding six times as many cohorts. The requested funding will be used for mentors, classroom instruction, content development, supplies, and grants to students. Program graduates will receive access to AAEDC financing programs and one year of free mentoring in law, human resources and accountancy services.

Trail Spurs and Connectors $1,500,000

Project Purpose: This funding will be used to accelerate the design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction of spurs and connectors to the major trails traversing the Anne Arundel County. The new trails will help connect local trails with national trails including the East Coast Greenway and the American Discovery Trail.

Ralph Bunche Restoration $750,000

Project Purpose: The Ralph J. Bunche Community Center will create programs and opportunities for the African American community and the public once fully restored. The Center’s purpose is to support individuals and organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for citizens in Edgewater. The Center will preserve and display artifacts of African Americans’ rich heritage for generations to come. It will also provide an enhanced educational, recreational, and social environment while inspiring and encouraging others to continue the legacy of sharing their knowledge, gifts, and talents to preserve African American culture.

Fresh START – Fresh Safe, Trauma-Informed, Accountable, Restorative, Transparent (START) $400,000

Project Purpose: Anne Arundel County’s juvenile pre-arrest diversion Fresh START Program is designed to decriminalize behaviors while holding youth accountable, reduce racial and ethnic disparities in charging, and provide early intervention and services to youth impacted by trauma, mental health, and/or substance abuse needs. Through the program, youth are linked with services and mentors in order to get a second chance. In a countywide pilot program, more than 90 percent of Fresh START program participants did not have additional, negative law enforcement interaction. Funding will increase case manager staffing for the purposes of serving more youth and increasing services provided to program participants, hiring youth mentors, and program administration costs.