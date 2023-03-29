Anne Arundel Police Announces New Response To Resistance And Aggression Dashboard

(screenshot) The Dashboard can be found here!

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police Department is excited to announce its new public-facing Response to Resistance and Aggression Dashboard. With this Dashboard, members of the public can see real data, updated quarterly, with Response to Resistance & Aggression information. You are able to filter results, review raw data, and the type of force used, including de-escalation. You can also read departmental policies, all with the click of a mouse.

“This dashboard is yet another step by our county and our Police Department toward greater transparency,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Transparency informs all parties, builds trust, and creates better services. I applaud this step forward by our Police Department.”

The police department continues to refine the portal, which will add more data over time. In the future, the public will be able to search traffic stop data and officer complaint information.

“Making information publicly available to our community creates a culture of transparency and cooperation which is vital to maintaining public safety and effective policing,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad. “This is only the first iteration of our Dashboard, and we look forward to providing more data as we continue to improve this tool to afford community members the opportunity to view and analyze critical information.”

To request specific information, file your Public Information Act (PIA) or Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request here!

To review our departmental rules and regulations, click here!