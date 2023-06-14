Annual Mud Day Celebration At Annmarie Gardens Draws Crowds

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Sunday, June 11th, Annmarie Gardens held their annual Mud Day celebration, an event with only one goal in mind, to have a muddy fun time.

For those of you who might not know, International Mud Day was first celebrated in 2009 at the World Forum for Early Childhood Care and Education in the city of Belfast, Ireland. It would eventually spread to other corners of the globe, uniting people of different cultures and nationalities through their love of getting dirty.

Mud Day is not just for playing in the mud, however. The day also serves to help raise awareness of the importance of sanitation and observing nature in some of its messy glory.

At Annmarie Gardens Mud Day Celebration, children and parents were free to get dirty in one of the two mud pit areas, as well as participate in a number of mud related activities such as painting with mud or making mud pies.

“It is a great time and everyone seems to be enjoying the event, especially all of the little kids in attendance”, said Debbie Johnson, staff member at Annmarie Gardens.

Guests could also learn about the educational aspects of mud by learning about the various creatures and plants that rely on a muddy environment to help them survive in the wild. They could also learn about the role mud plays in nature, such as how fossils are preserved within mud.

“Mud life is about showing guests the creatures that love the mud as much as we do”, said staff member Hester Burch. “It’s a celebration of mud and of education and fun.”

The official date of International Mud Day this year is June 29th, 2023.

