Arts Council Unveils New Mural At American Legion Post 221

AVENUE, Md. – On August 26th, 2023, a very special ribbon cutting was held at the American Legion Post 221 (Commander Dan Ion) for the new mural created by local artist Jamie Naluai!

This mural was made possible by the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) through the Public Art Across Maryland (PAAM) New Artworks Grant. Be sure to stop by and see this amazing public art project located at 21690 Colton’s Point Rd (Route 242), Avenue, MD!