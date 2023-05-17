Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office charged a 55-year-old Lexington Park man with sex offenses involving an 18-year-old victim.

Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, an Assistant Principal at Leonardtown High School, was arrested and charged via warrant with Third-Degree Sex Offense, Fourth-Degree Sex Offense: Sexual Contact and Second-Degree Assault.

On March 27, 2023, in cooperation with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating the victim’s written complaint. The 18-year-old male victim alleged a series of encounters with McClure-Hewitt in March at Leonardtown High School. The victim stated that during multiple visits to his office, McClure-Hewitt provided unsolicited gifts, discussed sexual preference and made unwanted sexual contact. Prior to the unsolicited contact, the victim did not know McClure-Hewitt and had no previous contact of any kind.

McClure-Hewitt was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is held on a no-bond status, pending a hearing on May 18, 2023.