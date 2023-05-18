LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Jamie Copsey, Principal of Leonardtown High School today, released the following letter after the arrest of assistant principal Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt:

Dear LHS Families:

“Yesterday afternoon, we were informed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest of one of our employees, Mr. Kelly Hewitt, who served as an assistant principal. The charges involve allegations of inappropriate contact with a student at Leonardtown High School. This arrest was made off site, as Mr. Hewitt has been on leave since March 27, 2023.

We know that this situation may be upsetting for students and our counseling staff and administrative team is available to help students with their concerns. Please know that the safety and well being of our students is always a top priority, and we are cooperating with the authorities during the investigation of this matter. Our concern lies with our students, and if anyone has information related to the case, they should contact the St.

Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, DFC Daniel Sidorowicz, 301-475-4200, ext. 78043.

If there is additional information that we are able to share, we will do so; however, as this is an ongoing criminal investigation and personnel matter, at this time, we cannot comment further about the issue.

As always, we appreciate your support.”

Respectfully,

Jamie Copsey – Principal