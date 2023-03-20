Bicyclist Flown Out After Struck By Vehicle In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On March 20, at approximately 2:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellor’s Run Road.

Crews arrived and found a bicyclist unconscious in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the male patient and requested a MEDEVAC. Once the patient became conscious, he was reportedly being combative with emergency personnel.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park for Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7.

MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Captiol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that “multiple witnesses indicated the vehicle had a green light and the cyclist had a red light.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will provide updates as they become available.

You can view the traffic cameras here: https://thebaynet.com/traffic-cams/

