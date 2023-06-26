Bicyclist Flown To Shock Trauma After Being Hit By Dump Truck In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On June 26, 2023 at approximately 12:42 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist that was reportedly pinned under a dump truck on St Ignatius Drive in the area of Village Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a dump truck in the roadway with an injured bicyclist that was freed from under the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services evaluated the 33-year-old male patient and requested a MEDEVAC transport due to head injuries. Firefighters established a landing zone nearby on High Street for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Police continue to investigate the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

