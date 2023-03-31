Carol Renee Carter

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The search for Carol Renee Carter, a 67-year-old woman who has been missing since August 25, 2020, continues more than two years and seven months later.

Carter, who suffers from epileptic seizures and high blood pressure, was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m., on Charity Lane in Accokeek, MD, driving a silver 2014 Buick Regal with Florida registration HGWJ16, which is also missing.

Carter’s disappearance is classified as disability and endangered. She is described as a black female with medium complexion, standing at 5’1″ and weighing 145 lbs. She has black hair of medium length and brown eyes. Carter has no identifying marks or characteristics.

The Black & Missing Foundation has been working tirelessly to locate Carter and bring her home. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities immediately. You can also submit a tip here.

