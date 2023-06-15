Blue Crabs Complete Another Comeback, Score Six Runs To Beat Gastonia

GASTONIA – You always play until the final out. That has been a saying made by baseball managers or head coaches since the game was invented generations ago. For the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, they have bought into the expression. On Monday, the Crabs covered ground and defeated the Barnstormers after being down seven in the ninth. On Wednesday, the Cardiac Crabs did it again.

The scoring started for the Blue Crabs when Ryan Haug drove in a run in the top of the second on a fielder’s choice. The Crabs erupted in the next inning when Braxton Lee and K.C. Hobson hit back-to-back jacks, and Haug contributed another RBI as the Crabs built their lead to 4-0.

After that, it would be all Honey Hunters. Launching five home runs with one in the third, two in the fourth, and two more in the fifth. Gastonia captured a lead from the Carlos Franco home run that got over the left field wall as the Honey Hunters wore out the short porch in left field. Gastonia scored an 8-4 lead with one more run in the bottom of the eighth.

But the Blue Crabs do not quit. Loading up the bases after Braxton Lee, Hobson, and Alex Crosby got on base against the closer, Jaime Schultz. Schultz would plunk Isaias Quiroz and score a run for Southern Maryland. The big hits for the Crabs came from Haug, who drove in two more runs for four RBIs in the game, and Michael Baca gave the Crabs a 9-8 lead with a single into center. Jack Sundberg tallied an insurance run.

Isaac Mattson, who had entered the game the inning before, would allow one run from a J.C. Escarra opposite-field home run and then strike out Franco to end the slugfest and complete another incredible comeback for the Blue Crabs.

Daryl Thompson started the game for Southern Maryland and, in the contest, struck out four hitters to move him to 1000 Atlantic League strikeouts. His team is now 24-16 and tied for first in the ALPB North. The rubber match is coming up tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Sandro Cabrera, who has won three straight decisions, will take on Gastonia.

