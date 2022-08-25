Blue Crabs Fall 3-2 In Game Two

YORK, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the York Revolution on Wednesday night, picking up only two hits with runners in scoring position in the 3-2 loss.

Alsis Herrera (L, 0-2) and Eduardo Rivera (W, 7-3) matched each other every step of the way until the sixth inning. With two outs in the sixth, Nellie Rodriguez hit a solo home run over the wall in left field, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead.

Herrera ultimately pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five batters.

The Revs added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly, taking a 2-0 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, the Blue Crabs got on the board. Raul Shah walked, and Braxton Lee bounced a single up the middle putting runners on the corners with no outs. Joe DeLuca and Alex Crosby struck out before Zach Collier lined one off the wall in left-center field, getting the Blue Crabs on the board.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, York tallied another run, taking a 3-1 lead. In the top of the ninth inning, Jim Fuller (Sv, 15) faltered. Fuller allowed an infield single to Matt Hibbert before Michael Baca knocked a base hit into center field. With runners on first and second and no outs, Jim Fuller threw a wild pitch, advancing the runners to second and third with nobody out. Jack Sundberg then grounded out to first base, scoring Hibbert and advancing Baca to third with one out. With the tying run on third, Raul Shah struck out before Braxton Lee grounded out to end the game, securing the 3-2 win for the Revs.

The Blue Crabs will send Daryl Thompson to the mound for the rubber match tomorrow, as they take on the York Revolution for game three of the series at 6:30 pm.

