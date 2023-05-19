Blue Crabs Get Swept By Rockers

WALDORF, Md. – After a 12-inning marathon of a game on Wednesday, the Blue Crabs and the Rockers met up for the final time in the series, with the Crabs trying to salvage at least one win from the red-hot High Point squad.

Sandro Cabrera, the left-hander, was the starting pitcher for the Blue Crabs. In his second inning, he was hit hard as the Rockers scored three runs and tacked on one more in the third as Zander Wiel blasted a home run to give High Point a 4-0 lead.

The home half of the third was led off by a double from Michael Baca; he would cross the plate after back-to-back groundouts, and it would be the only run that Southern Maryland would tally.

Mickey Jannis, the knuckleballer, shut down the Blue Crabs for the rest of the game as the final would be 5-1, handing the Blue Crabs their third-straight loss. Cabrera got credited for the loss, despite logging 8.0 IP, allowing four runs, striking out three, and tossing five-straight scoreless innings after the third.

Southern Maryland will be 11-7 as the Staten Island FerryHawks will come to Regency Furniture; the Blue Crabs took the rubber match against Staten Island a week ago in a game that saw the Crabs hit three home runs late in the game to rally back from four. The first pitch is 6:35 PM, tickets can be purchased here, or fans can tune into every game on FloSports.