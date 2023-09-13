Blue Crabs Keep Playoff Hopes Alive, Open Final Week With 5-3 Win

GASTONIA, NC – It is the final week of the 2023 regular season in the Atlantic League. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs go into a series with the Gastonia Honey Hunters a game and a half back of the Lancaster Barnstormers for first place in the North Division. Liam O’Sullivan was making the start as the Blue Crabs tried to shake off the sweep.

Jimmy Kerrigan hammered a ball into left field to set the table for Alex Crosby and Joe DeLuca to hit some hard ground balls and score in Kerrigan. The Blue Crabs were on the board with a 1-0 lead. Eric De La Rosa would tie the game with a solo home run, and the bottom of the order hit back-to-back doubles for Gastonia to lead 2-1.

Gastonia would tack on another run in the bottom of the fifth with a Zach Jarrett RBI single. Southern Maryland would put together their best inning in the top of the sixth as they plated four runners across the plate; Crosby’s soft liner gave the Blue Crabs the lead.

O’Sullivan worked seven innings before handing it off to Andre Scrubb, and Bruce Rondón handled the eighth and ninth, and the Crabs were victorious to open the series. The final tally was 5-3, and the Blue Crabs will play for the series win on Wednesday with Tony Dibrell returning to the rotation.

Southern Maryland sits 1.5 games back with just five games left in the regular season. The first pitch today is at 6:35 p.m. there is a live stream of the game, and it will be on FloBaseball.