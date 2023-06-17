Blue Crabs Strike Deal For Two Pitchers

WALDORF, Md. – On June 13th, 2023 the Blue Crabs announced they had acquired two pitchers in two separate deals. Heading to Southern Maryland is righty starter Neil Uskali, who the Blue Crabs received from the High Point Rockers. The second pitcher to be included in a deal is the southpaw reliever Jim Fuller, who was with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Both hurlers were sent to Southern Maryland for players-to-be-named-later.

Neil Uskali is a 29-year-old from Westlake Village, California. Uskali graduated from the University of Hawaii and debuted professionally in 2021. The fifth-year player has been with the High Point Rockers for the past three seasons; he is 1-1 this year with a 7.04 ERA and has worked 23.0 innings.

Jim Fuller is a 36-year-old from Brighton, Massachusetts. Fuller is in his 14th season of professional baseball; he was drafted by the New York Mets in the 2008 draft out of Southern Connecticut State University. The lefty also spent some time with the Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He has been in the Atlantic since 2017, when he joined the Long Island Ducks. Before the year, he was traded to the Staten Island FerryHawks from the York Revolution.

The Blue Crabs are 23-15 and in a tight race for the ALPB North Division first-half title. They play today against the Gastonia Honey Hunters and then will meet up with the High Point Rockers.

