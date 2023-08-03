Blue Crabs Win 5-1 In Total Team Effort Against Lexington

WALDORF, Md. – The Blue Crabs were back in action on Wednesday when they hosted the Lexington Counter Clocks for the second game of the series. The Crabs had suffered a tough loss the day before, dropping game one by just one run; in this game, they went to 2022 All-Star McKenzie Mills to try and even out the series.

Southern Maryland wasted no time scoring the first run of the game. After a Braxton Lee single moved Jack Sundberg to third base, Khalil Lee drove him in with a sacrifice fly. K.C. Hobson hunted the first pitch he saw and belted it over the right field wall for the Crabs to build their lead to 4-0.

The Blue Crabs tacked on one more run from Khalil Lee, lining a single into right field for the Crabs to tack on one more run in the second inning. No more runs would be scored for the rest of the game for the Crabs.

Luckily, McKenzie Mills put together 6.2 scoreless innings against the Counter Clocks. Jacques Pucheu, AJ Alexy, and Bruce Rondón would bridge the team to the win with a final of 5-1.

The series’ final game is on Thursday, starting at 11:05 AM; Yeudy Garcia and Liam O’Sullivan is the pitching matchup for the rubber match. The Blue Crabs are 45-40 and 14-8 in the second half and 1.5 games back. Tickets are available, and there is a live stream available on FloBaseball.

