Board Of Education Of Charles County Elects Lukas, Moore Lee To leadership Roles

Michael Lukas and Yonelle Moore Lee

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County elected Michael Lukas as its chairperson and Yonelle Moore Lee as its vice chairperson at the start of the Jan. 10 meeting.

The Board votes annually in January to elect a chairperson and vice chairperson. Both Lukas and Moore Lee were elected unanimously by Board members.

The chairperson and vice chairperson serve a one-year term.

The current Board was elected to office in November 2022. Lukas was first elected to the Board in 2010 and is embarking on his fourth term on the Board. He has held the positions as its chairperson and vice chairperson in the past, but recently as chairperson in 2022.

“I look forward to working with all of you and appreciate you,” Lukas said. “As you consider choosing a vice chairperson, think about someone you consider in this [chairperson] role. I will work with you all closely to share my knowledge and experience with the Board.”

Moore Lee, the mother of three CCPS students, thanked fellow Board members for the chance to serve as the vice chairperson. “This is deeply personal for me,” she said. Moore Lee said she has talked to past chairs to learn more about the role. “I look forward to it.”

Lukas retired as an engineer and branch manager for the U.S. Department of the Navy where he has worked for more than 35 years. Lukas attended Prince George’s Community College and the University of Maryland, College Park where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He completed graduate studies in systems engineering at George Mason University and the Naval Post Graduate School. Lukas has volunteered with the Greater Waldorf Jaycees where he served as the community vice president. He has lived in Charles County for more than 25 years with his wife, Kim, who is a teacher at the College of Southern Maryland, and their son who is a 2016 CCPS graduate.

Moore Lee is an attorney, mediator and part owner of an investment club and a real estate investment company. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of D.C., and a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law. Moore Lee is a graduate of both the Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Program and the Dorothy Irene Height Global Leadership Academy. She is married to her husband, Jonathan, and is the mother of three children.