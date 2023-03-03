WALDORF, Md. – On Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, there was a loss of water pressure at Spring Valley Community Water System, due to a water leak. The water leak was fixed on the same day, but Charles County Department of Public Works has to issue a precautionary Boil Advisory for Spring Valley water system.

Because of the potential contamination of the drinking water due to the low pressure in the distribution system, DPW recommends that customers served by this water system boil the water used for cooking and drinking purposes following the maintenance procedure.

You are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one (1) minute, which is sufficient to ensure the water is safe to use for cooking and drinking. The water should be cooled before use to prevent burns or scalding. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, making drinks, and food preparation until further notice.

We expect the Boil advisory to be in effect for the next three days, until March 5th, 2023. The advisory will remain in effect until testing justifies lifting the advisory, at which time you will be notified. The water is safe to use for bathing and washing without boiling.

Do not use the water for potable purposes until the boil advisory has been lifted and the advisory rescinded by DPW.

If you experience water discoloration, when turning the water back on inside your home, please run the water from the lowest faucet in the house until the water becomes clear. Also, it is recommended that you run the washing machine once without a load of clothes, as well as discard the first batch of ice cubes made after the water comes back on, if you have an automatic ice machine in your refrigerator.

For more information, residents should call the Charles County Department of Public Works

at 301-609-7400, the Charles County Health Department at 301-609-6751, or the Maryland Department of Environment at 410-537-3706.