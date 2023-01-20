BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.

The Prince George’s County resident plays Pick 4 and Pick 5 a few times a week. Earlier this month, he finished cleaning at home and decided to go play his numbers. He went to Wawa #580 located at 16410 McKendree Road in Brandywine and played 03121 straight for $1 in the Jan. 3 midday drawing.

Later, the fortunate player checked his ticket on the Lottery’s website and saw that he matched all of his numbers, winning the $50,000 prize.

“I called my mother right away and had her read my favorite scripture, Psalm 23,” he said. “And then, I kept reading it over and over because this is such a blessing.”

The father of three, who is self-employed, hid the ticket and made an appointment at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. When he did, the thankful player shared with Lottery officials that he plans to put the winnings toward his children’s education.

For selling the $50,000 winning ticket, the Lottery retailer gets to share in the celebration. Wawa #580 will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.