Breakwater Construction Continues At Breezy Point Beach

Credit: Breezy Point Beach & Campground vis Facebook

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Breezy Point shoreline restoration project aims to revitalize and preserve Breezy Point Beach, located at 5300 Breezy Point Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD. The project officially began on July 12, 2023.

Currently, the team is working on the erosion mitigation portion of the project by constructing large breakwater structures that will reduce the loss of sand during the beach revitalization project.

Credit: Breezy Point Beach & Campground via Facebook

According to a Facebook post by Breezy Point Beach & Campground on August 4, 2023, this portion of work will take approximately four weeks to complete.

“The public beach at Breezy Point remains open to the public for day use during construction, seven days a week, through Oct. 31, 2023,” the team stated in the post. “However, both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground remain closed for the 2023 season for the completion of the shoreline restoration project.”

