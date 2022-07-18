Photo credit: JJ Atchison

SOLOMONS, Md. — Brothers Osborne, the hit country music duo who grew up near Southern Maryland, took the stage at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum in beautiful Solomons, Maryland as part of their, “We’re Not For Everyone” Tour on Saturday night, July 16th.

South Carolina native, Ashland Kraft, opened up the concert after a thunderstorm rolled through, but the rain didn’t stop the show. Brothers Osborne hit the stage at 8:10 p.m. with the song, “Skeletons”, the title track from their third studio album, which was released in October 2020 and debuted in the top five country albums chart.

Photo credit: JJ Atchison

The duo is composed of two singer/songwriter siblings, TJ and John Osborne. John, the older brother, is the lead guitarist and background vocalist, and TJ is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist.

Brothers Osborne has produced seven top forty singles and three studio albums since signing a record contract in 2012. In their ten-year career as a band, they’ve received nine Grammy nominations and have won five CMA and five ACM trophies.

Photo credit: JJ Atchison

Musical talent runs in the Osborne family. John Osborne Sr. and Trisha Osborne, parents of John, TJ, and three other siblings, both wrote and played music regularly, and the family, including an uncle and cousins, used to play music in the living room of their childhood home.

“It all really started in the living room,” TJ said as he talked about how far they’ve come in their career. They grew up in Deale, Maryland – just a 50-minute drive from the concert venue.

Photo credit: Katie Callander

“Cheers! It feels so good to be back here in Southern Maryland,” said TJ. “We rode our little jeep around this morning, and we rode it up to Deale. We checked out some of our favorite spots. We checked out The Boathouse and Happy Harbor”. (The bayside restaurant and bar was also the location for The Brothers Osborne’s music video for their song, “Rum”). “We stopped by our uncle’s and cousin’s and our dad’s. I needed this for my soul. I needed this for my life. This is what it’s all about.”

“Thank y’all for showing up tonight, especially in the rain,” said TJ to a cheering crowd.

Photo credit: JJ Atchison

There’s one more concert in the 2022 Waterside Music Series at the Calvert Marine Museum.

The Four Tops will open up for the Beach Boys and The Temptations, the legendary bands who are celebrating their Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer tour on Saturday, August 20th.

Photo credit: Katie Callander

This is sure to be another crowd pleaser. Tickets are available on the Calvert Marine Museum website:

https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/35/Concerts-Events-Cruises

