BRYANS ROAD, Md. — The Department of Planning and Growth Management has scheduled another opportunity for the public to view the developing Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bryans Road Fire Department (3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road).

The community meeting will allow residents to view the project displays and input on the sub-area plan.

The Bryans Road Sub Area Plan analyzes land use, transportation, and the environment to create a shared vision for this area.

The plan will be community-driven and build upon the existing community character while expressing the desires of the Bryans Road community for their future.

Find more information on the Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan at www.bryansroadplan.com.

For more information on the Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, email BryansRoadPlan@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call Amy Blessinger at:

301-645-0650.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.