Bryans Road VFD And Rescue Squad Mourn The Loss Of Charter Member Robert Eastburn

Robert G. (Bob) Eastburn

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc., announces the passing of Charter Member Robert G. (Bob) Eastburn. Bob passed away on Friday, 12 May 2023 at 97 years of age.

Bob was instrumental in the organization of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and served as Secretary of the department for many years. Bob had 69 years of service to the citizens of Charles County. Prior to the organization of Bryans Road VFD, Bob was a member of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department where he served as an Assistant Chief and President. Bob is also a Past-President of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association (1962)

We are grateful for his dedicated service to our department and surrounding communities.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation at Station 11:

Bryans Road Fire Department and Rescue Squad

3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Thursday, 18 May 2023

1700 to 2000

Fireman’s Prayer @ 1900

Funeral

Bryans Road Fire Department and Rescue Squad

Friday, 19 May 2023

1000

Procession leaving BRVFD

Interment

Trinity Memorial Gardens

3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd

Waldorf, MD 20601

Friday, 19 May 2023

1100

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to:

Bryans Road VFD & Rescue Squad Inc.

PO Box 111, Bryans Road MD, 20616

Departments wishing to bring apparatus or assist with traffic control, please contact Assistant Chief Tony Delozier @ 301-399-5015