LUSBY, Md. – Special guests Brandon Harrington & Heather McInerney from Buckets Bar & Grill in Lusby, Maryland, ‘Get Real’ with Chris & Mark about their revamp of the restaurant.

“We really take pride in our food and cocktails and want to make sure we can elevate it up a little bit. Hopefully, you guys will get a taste of that,” Harrington says.

On this week’s episode, the eleventh episode in the series, Chris and Mark taste Buckets’ gluten-free zero filler Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Dirty Martini with In-House Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives, and their Chocolate Manhattan.

One of the ways Buckets has changed its vibe is by presenting live music or a DJ four nights a week.

You can view their music schedule here: https://www.facebook.com/BucketsBarandGrillLusby

“If you want a bucket of beer, we got that for you, but we also want you to be able to have a good martini, a good manhattan, a good whatever. We are cocktail people,” says Harrington.

“Getting Real,” says Chris, “I went to Buckets for the food, and the cocktails came second because of your food. I don’t think I’ve had anything there that I didn’t like.”

Like many establishments, Harrington and McInerney have struggled with rising food costs. So instead of increasing their pricing, they will take items like crab off the menu until the prices stabilize.

“We didn’t want to sacrifice the quality or go to pasteurized,” says McInerney.

Harrington and McInerney have also moved to source local produce.

“When the markets are open in the summer, all fresh vegetables we can get around here. Linda’s up in St. Leonard, we like to get things from there as much as possible. Chesapeake Bounty, we get some things there,” says Harrington, “Our menu changes a little bit every week. We do specials, and if it’s something we think we can continue to supply, we’ll put it on the menu. If not, we’ll take it off.”

Establishments like Buckets are prime examples of why Chris & Mark started the “Get Real” podcast, to showcase the creativity and passion that drives many local businesses.

