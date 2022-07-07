PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Several items came before the Calvert County Board of Commissioners at their final meeting in June.

After the opening customs, the meeting began with the official recognition of the 17 recent College of Southern Maryland nursing graduates. One graduate, Catherine Humphreys, was present at this meeting, and she was called forward by the commissioners, along with CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy.

The young graduate gave a short speech about what she intends to do with her education and where she will be going. Dr. Murphy also gave a short speech commending Ms. Humphreys for her hard work and dedication.

The proclamation was read by Commissioner Kelly McConkey and given to Humphreys, who accepted the award on behalf of her fellow graduates.

What followed the proclamations was some new business, starting with the Department of Public Works.

The business at hand in this discussion was that of the MDPW’s upcoming Citizen Tire Recycling Collection Event. The department has hosted this event in the past with funding from the Maryland Department of the Environment.

In the memo read to the commissioners by MDPW’s Solid Waste Division Chief Heather Maggard, it is announced that the MDE has partnered with the Maryland Environmental Services to hold a Citizen Scrap Tire Drop-off Day on Saturday, July 30th.

It concluded with a request for the commissioners to sign an Intergovernmental Agreement with Maryland Environmental Services to approve the event for 2022, which they agreed to do.

The Department of Public Safety presented a consent agreement to the commissioners. According to the memo for this agreement, the Commissioners of Calvert County approved an upgrade to Public Safety Digital Radio System. American Tower LLC, which has a contract with the commissioners, would help oversee the operation.

The memo proposes an amendment to the original agreement. This amendment would give American Towers more time to complete the task as well as allow the use of county land to remove the old towers. The commissioners would agree to the terms.

Next up was one of the more important parts of this meeting, an update on the cable buildout from the Calvert Administrators Office.

This presentation, titled “Serving the Unserved”, was given by Deputy County Administrator Linda Vassallo and highlighted the current status of the cable buildout project.

The presentation highlighted the completed BOCC actions in 2021. These completed actions included approval of the full buildout up to 300’ from the Right-of-Way, removing the 300’ limitation thanks to additional federal funding from the American Rescue Plan which helped make cable services available to every home in Calvert County, and approving the reimbursements of constituents between Jan. 1- Dec. 31, 2021, who made investments with ARPA funding.

Also highlighted was the new phase III of the project, which will ensure that all homes in the county will receive a “passing” by residential and business address and cover 350+ additional homes.

The CAO concluded their presentation with several requests, including a public hearing to discuss allocating more funding for the buildout.

The meeting concluded with brief public comment and moved to executive session, ending with a dedication for The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum.

