PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At their first meeting of the month of October, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners made a proclamation to recognize the start of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The purpose of this October holiday is to recognize the threat that cyberattacks pose to ordinary Americans, and to recognize the importance of securing our online data.

The holiday was founded in October 2004 by former President George W. Bush, with a different theme every year.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s official website, the theme for 2022 is “See Yourself in Cyber”.

The meaning of this theme “demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people. This October will focus on the ‘people’ part of cybersecurity, providing information and resources to help educate CISA partners and the public, and ensure all individuals and organizations make smart decisions whether on the job, at home or at school – now and in the future.”

The proclamation was presented by Vice President Commissioner Steven Weems.

Individuals attending the meeting for the proclamation included Kat Poff, Acting Deputy Director for Technology Services and the Cyber Security Manager, and Steven Pereira, Director of Technology Services.

