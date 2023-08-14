Calvert County Celebrates National Night Out

Photo courtesy of Sgt. Casey Ruth, MSP Barrack “U”

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Since 1984, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) organization has hosted National Night Out (NNO).

According to NATW, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

Photo courtesy of Sgt. Casey Ruth, MSP Barrack “U”

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Aug. 1, 2023, as the official National Night Out in the county. The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse sponsored the events, in partnership with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Barrack “U”.

There were 12 events across the county attended by both the public and law enforcement officers. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, the events featured included outside vendors, county departments, demonstrations, games, and more.

Photo courtesy of Sgt. Casey Ruth, MSP Barrack “U”

“We want to express our gratitude to our law enforcement partners, fellow first responders, county commissioners, community organizations and local residents for showing up to make this one of the BEST National Nights Out in Calvert’s history. It was a great evening filled with camaraderie, community resources, demonstrations, games, food, fun, and fellowship,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to Maryland State Police Sergeant Casey Ruth, this was her 11th year of NNO, “11 years straight of doing one of my absolute favorite events, National Night Out! Calvert County certainly didn’t disappoint! Saw some old friends and met some new friends.” She attended events at Calvert Towne in Prince Frederick and Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach.

Photo courtesy of Sgt. Casey Ruth, MSP Barrack “U”

List of events held for 2023’s NNO, courtesy of CCSO’s Facebook page