PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated April 2023 as the Month of the Military Child.

Calvert County recognizes and honors military families and their children for their daily sacrifices and commitment, courage and unconditional support of our Armed Forces. Military-connected children shoulder the burdens of service, facing unique challenges from a young age—including frequent moves, leaving friends, schools and communities behind.

Citizens are encouraged to recognize and support the needs of military children in our community and commends all those who serve, our military children and their families.