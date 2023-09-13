Calvert County Commissioners Willing To Allow 330-Room Hotel To Sit Vacant

SOLOMONS, Md. – “Until we get leadership that has vision for where the future is headed, Calvert County will suffer. I don’t think having 55+ apartments and a brand new hotel in Solomons is a bad thing, and I also don’t think the majority of the population thinks that it is either.” That’s real estate expert and Calvert County Chamber of Commerce business advisory chair Mark Frisco’s stance on the controversial revitalization plans for the former and now vacant Holiday Inn in Solomons.

The original plan, submitted to the Department of Planning and Zoning back in March of 2022, included a proposal for an assisted living facility. When that didn’t seem to get much support, the developers returned to the drawing board, proposing to keep & renovate the original conference center and restaurant. They also proposed renovating a section of the hotel that would be a new 150-room hotel while the other portion would be 150 units of 55+ apartments.

The county commissioners don’t support it.

“The commissioners ran on the idea of no growth in Calvert County. But no growth is not an option. No growth means no tax revenue. No growth means dying businesses. Growth should be controlled, but not eliminated entirely,” said Frisco.

The property currently has a value of $16 million. If the proposal is approved, the property could be revalued at $32 million after phase one is complete and another $20 million after the second phase is finished. This would be a substantial increase to the county in Real Estate taxes alone, not including the additional revenue generated by the day-to-day utilization of the property.

Right now, the zoning in that area is seven units per acre. When the hotel was fully functioning, there were 40 units per acre. That’s because there’s no cap on how many hotel rooms you can have. They are now requesting 14 units per acre for this new plan. The commissioners don’t seem to be budging.

“People live here for the rural character.” That’s what Vice Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners at Calvert County, Mike Hart, said at a recent meeting that discussed the proposal, saying the town’s infrastructure is fragile.

“I was elected for no apartments, no high density. This is a gateway to apartments,” Hart said. The other commissioners agreed.

“People don’t want it. For me I can’t go against what my constituents put me in here to do,” said Commissioner Catherine Grasso when discussing high density.

Commissioner Todd Ireland said it would potentially change the total future of Solomons. While Commissioner President Early F. “Buddy” Hance noted there is no appetite to up-zone.

Planning and Zoning director Mary Beth Cook and Zoning planner Rachel Oshay justified their requests by stating that redevelopment of aged and outdated assets would create jobs, aid in economic development and noting that there is a need in the Solomons community for assisted living and memory care facilities.

John Simpson, who operated the Holiday Inn for 35 years, attended the August 1st meeting. He suggested that the commissioners consider making the changes.

“You’ve got a chance for a really nice development in Solomons that addresses a lot of needs – hotel room, conference center, senior living, memory care and a huge increase in the tax base – or it could potentially be a blighted building,” Simpson said. The commissioners voted to allow the proposed text amendments to go in front of the planning commission but stated they had no intention of making these changes when they were proposed to them after the review.

“It is utterly shocking that we have a group of county commissioners that would consciously choose to allow a 330-room waterfront hotel in one of our most prized tourist locations to sit vacant vs. being developed into something that would support the community, increase tax revenue, & bolster economic development in the Southern end of the County. All in the name of stopping growth, change, & development. I am not sure when the citizens will realize that these decisions are being made at their expense, not to their benefit.”, stated Frisco.

