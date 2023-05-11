Front row from left to right: Pam Ryan; Sgt. Clifton Scott; DFC James Strain; Lt. Phil Bradford; Captain Kevin Cross; Sheriff Ricky Cox; Major T.D Reece; Cpl. Johnny Wells; Paige Ruggles; Sgt. Travis Harrod.

Back row from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated May 7-13, 2023, as National Correctional Officer and Employees Week.

Corrections is an honorable profession with deep roots in our community. Generations of correctional professionals have lived in Calvert County and served quietly and admirably behind the walls of local jails and prisons. Their duty is both honorable and demanding and requires the highest level of performance and dependability while being responsible for a most challenging population.

Calvert County employs 80 dedicated correctional officers and 13 professional civilian staff with the shared mission of safely and securely housing the offenders legally entrusted to their custody and care.

Citizens are encouraged to extend their appreciation to the Calvert County Detention Center and its staff for their unending, but never unnoticed, commitment.