SOLOMONS, Md. — Calvert County will host two Independence Day fireworks displays this year, one on Sunday, July 3, and the other on Monday, July 4.

The Independence Day celebrations will take place at the following locations:

July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th)

July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5)

July 3 Traffic Plan for Twin Beaches

All left-hand turns on a portion of Rt. 261 through the Twin Beaches will be prohibited.

The centerline of Rt. 261 will be blocked to prohibit vehicles from making U-turns.

Traffic north of Rt. 260 along Rt. 261 on the east side of Rt. 261 must make right turns and exit left on 5th Street to Boyd’s Turn Road to Rt. 260. Traffic on the west side of Rt. 261 must make a right turn and exit on 27th Street to G Street to Rt. 260. Traffic south of Rt. 260 along Rt. 261 on the east side of Rt. 261 must make a right turn and must turn left onto Rt. 260. Traffic on the west side of Rt, 261 must turn right and continue along Rt. 261 to Summer City Blvd or continue south to Ponds Wood Road and proceed to Maryland Route 4.

The above Traffic Plan will be instituted around the start time of the fireworks.

July 4 Traffic Plan for Solomons

The traffic operations plan is designed to prohibit pedestrian traffic on MD 4, to designate pedestrian travel areas along Solomons Island Rd and to limit issues for the post-event traffic control.

The State Highway Administration (SHA) and Calvert County Highway Maintenance personnel will be blocking off restricted areas with traffic cones and/or designated traffic control devices to prohibit vehicular parking. These designated “no parking” areas will serve as pedestrian traffic access ways to and from the designated parking locations to the fireworks viewing area. All pedestrian traffic is to adhere to sidewalks and/or designated pedestrian travel areas for obvious safety purposes.

Illegal parking enforcement will be monitored and enforced by CCSO personnel to include MD 4, parking lot areas on Solomons Island, and residential streets prohibiting public access and/or parking. Illegal/improperly parked vehicles will be towed and stored by designated tow companies at the expense of the vehicle owners.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, all southbound Solomons Island Rd traffic will be closed temporarily, and no access will be granted to Solomons Island while the post-event traffic control plan is in effect. Restricted access will begin at Lore Rd and continue south onto Solomons Island.

Public Parking

There is public parking within the respective parking lots on Solomons Island and at Glascock Field. There will be designated exits displayed on VMS boards for those who park at Glascock Field. The field exit leading to the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge will be a designated “St. Mary’s Exit Only” and will flow all vehicular traffic onto southbound MD 4 over the Thomas Johnson Bridge. This exit will also include all vehicles utilizing the Solomons boat ramp parking lot.

The field exit leading to Solomons Island Rd (across from the Calvert Marine Museum) will be a designated northbound MD 4 exit only and all exiting traffic will flow onto northbound MD 4.

Additional Public Parking:

The parking at Glascock Field will open at 4:00 p.m. for parking. The fee for parking at Glascock Field is $5 (cash only please)

Annmarie Gardens will be offering FREE parking and a shuttle to Solomons from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A return shuttle will run from 10:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Parking is in the grassy field right next to the sculpture park.

There will be a free trolley service on the island running on a loop with several stops from 1:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This Trolley is a free service provided by the Solomons Business Association.

As we approach the Fourth of July weekend, please make smart decisions behind the wheel so everyone can safely reach their summer destinations,” Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans said. “Every driver makes a difference and we urge all motorists to buckle up, put the phone down, watch for pedestrians, and don’t drink and drive.”