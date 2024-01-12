PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 1 – January 7, 2024, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,548 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 24-0852

On January 4, 2024, Deputy Deinert responded to the 1300 block of Flag Harbor Blvd. in St. Leonard, for the report of damaged property. Contact was made with the complainant who reported that her vehicle had been egged during the overnight hours. Two additional victims residing in the 1500 block of Overlook Drive in St. Leonard also experienced vehicle damage after being struck with eggs. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 24-0344 On January 2, 2024, Deputy Fleenor responded to the Walmart located at 150 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her purse was stolen after being left in a grocery cart that was left in the parking lot. The complainant went back to retrieve the purse and it was missing. The purse is described as a small black satchel with a long black pullover strap with approximately $1300-$1600 cash, $500 in various gift cards, a checkbook, and a Walmart credit card inside.

Theft: 24-0312 On January 2, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to the 7-Eleven located at 685 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown male placed a drink in his pants and fled the store. The estimated value of stolen property is $4.11.

Theft: 24-0402 On January 2, 2024, Deputy Fleenor responded to the McDonald’s located at 515 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised he lost his wallet at a New Year’s Eve party and at 9:17 a.m. on Jan. 2, a $1.71 charge was made at the McDonald’s with the victim’s Cash App card. The wallet is described as a black leather wallet with an NFL Panther’s logo on it. The wallet contained $250 in cash, a Maryland driver’s license, and a Cash App card. The estimated value of stolen property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 24-0708 On January 3, 2024, Deputy Jones responded to Sneades Ace Hardware & Home Center located at 11851 H G Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown male suspect entered the store and stole a Schlage deadbolt lock. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black sweatshirt, black coat, jeans, and brown shoes. The estimated value of stolen property is $38.00.

Theft: 24-0913 On January 4, 2024, M/DFC Aurich responded to the Dunkirk Park and Ride located at 10839 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his rear Maryland registration plate had been stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

DUI Arrests for the week of January 1 – January 7 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy January 1 Adam O. Lake 19 Huntingtown Deputy DeSantis January 4 Karl E. Safchick 38 North Beach DFC Grierson January 5 Rebecca A. Burke 43 Glen Burnie Deputy Newton January 6 Matthew R. Windsor 38 Prince Frederick S/DFC Wilder

ARRESTS:

Zachary Nathaniel Jenkins

On January 2, 2024, DFC Rzepkowski responded to the Chick-fil-A located at 806 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised a male subject was being disorderly disturbing customers and cussing. Contact was made with Zachary Nathaniel Jenkins, 21 of no fixed address, who was asked to leave several times and refused. Jenkins was taken into custody and began to resist arrest. Jenkins was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

Matthew Robert Windsor

On January 6, 2024, S/DFC Wilder initiated a traffic stop along St. Leonard Road in the area of the St. Leonard Post Office in St. Leonard, on a vehicle traveling 30mph+ over the posted speed limit. During the traffic stop, a tear-off baggie with a hard white rocky substance (suspected crack cocaine) was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. The driver, Matthew Robert Windsor, 38 of Prince Frederick, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, and other traffic-related charges.

Richard Alvin Nolan, III

On January 2, 2024, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 11500 block of Bootstrap Trail in Lusby, for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed Richard Alvin Nolan, III, 36 of Lusby, had taken the complainant’s vehicle without permission. Further investigation revealed Nolan was observed operating the vehicle in St. Mary’s County leading to a traffic stop. Nolan was taken into custody and charged with Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle.

Trent Allen Hall

On January 6, 2024, DFC Shoemaker initiated a traffic stop near the Cove Point Self Storage located on Cove Point Road in Lusby, after the driver was observed speeding. Upon making contact with the driver, Trent Allen Hall, 26 of Great Mills, DFC Shoemaker observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation revealed a plastic bag containing white powder (suspected cocaine) and 3 cut straws containing a white powdery residue were located inside the vehicle. Hall was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Barry Christopher Quigley

On January 3, 2024, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Stop Team initiated a traffic stop in the area of 5th Street and Marcellas Drive in Owings, after the operator repeatedly crossed the center lines and the rear taillight was not fully operational. Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Barry Christopher Quigley, 58 of Pasadena, two blue round pills were observed in plain view. Quigley advised deputies he had “a little cocaine” on him. A search of the vehicle and Quigley’s person revealed 47 pills of Oxycodone, $2,855 in US currency, and multiple individual baggies containing various amounts of cocaine. Quigley was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Cocaine, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Oxycodone, CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Cocaine and Oxycodone) and CDS Prescription/ Remove Label.

Jalen Lewis Webb

On January 6, 2024, at 9:39 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Rt. 4 in the area of Chaney Road in Dunkirk. Cpl. Robshaw spotted the vehicle near Lyons Creek Road, where it promptly turned off all its lights in an attempt to evade detection. Cpl. Robshaw activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Brickhouse Road. The suspect vehicle continued southbound at speeds of 110 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle continuously turning their headlights on and off, swerving between lanes, and cutting off other motorists. The pursuit continued to Rt. 4 and Lower Marlboro Road in Owings. There, the suspect vehicle made an abrupt right turn on Lower Marlboro Road, slid out of control, and came to a rest in the yard of a residence in the 1300 block of Lower Marlboro Road. Three black males wearing all black were observed bailing out of the vehicle into fleeing into the woods. DFC Idol and his K-9 partner Stryker along with Deputy Newton responded to the scene, conducting a successful track that led to the apprehension of two suspects in the 1500 block of Hinton Drive. Cpl. Bortchevsky, operating a drone, located the third suspect nearby. Two juvenile suspects were transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and charged on a youth report for eluding an officer on foot. Jalen Lewis Webb, 19, of Landover, was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and various traffic-related offenses.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov