PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 8 – January 14, 2024, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,748 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 24-2187 On January 9, 2024, Deputy R. Jones responded to 155 Holiday Drive (formerly the Holiday Inn) in Solomons, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed unknown suspects had entered the locked building and caused extensive damage to the property. The estimated value of the damaged property is $50,000.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 24-2334 On January 10, 2024, Deputy Smith responded to the 600 block of Santa Fe Trail in Lusby, for the report of a stolen vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who stated her vehicle was stolen from the driveway of her residence sometime between 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 10. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. The estimated value of stolen property is $27,295.00. On Jan. 12, 2024, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen vehicle in West Virginia.

Theft: 24-2977 On January 12, 2024, Deputy Deinert responded to Jefferson Patterson Park located at 10515 Mackall Road in Saint Leonard, for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised a space heater was stolen from the Greenhouse sometime between 11 a.m. on Jan. 9 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 10. The heater is described as a Palma 110v box-shaped, mid-sized space heater. The estimated value of the stolen property is $199.00.

Theft: 24-3037 On January 12, 2024, Deputy Deinert responded to the 6800 block of Mackall Road in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a trailer tag with a Maryland Registration was stolen from his trailer. The estimated value of the stolen property is $180.00.

Theft: 24-2193 On January 9, 2024, at 12:50 p.m., Deputy Brown responded to Walgreens located at 355 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed an unknown male suspect and an unknown female suspect entered the store at 11:58 a.m. holding a large zebra print bag. The suspects began pulling items off the shelves and loading merchandise into the bag. The suspects proceeded past all final points of sale exiting the Walgreens on foot. The male suspect is described as wearing a dark blue coat over a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, gray shoes, and a blue surgical mask. The female was wearing a black coat, dark-colored jeans, black shoes, and a white surgical mask. Both suspects stole a large amount of personal hygiene items and beauty products. The estimated value of stolen property is $744.79.

Theft: 24-2193 On January 9, 2024, at approximately 1:46 p.m., Deputy Zinn responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 11745 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed two unknown subjects entered the store at 12:42 p.m. with a blue reusable-style bag. The suspects placed stolen merchandise into the bag and fled the store. The suspects are described as a tall slender black male wearing a black parka-style jacket with the hood up, black pants, white shoes, and a surgical mask. The female suspect is described as wearing a black parka-style jacket with the hood up, black pants, black shoes, and a surgical mask. The estimated value of stolen property is $804.81.

Theft: 24-3438 On January 14, 2024, DFC Dymond responded to the 3100 block of Holland Cliffs Road in Huntingtown, for a reported theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his 2014 blue Yamaha YZ250F Dirt Bike was stolen from a shed on his property sometime between 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. The estimated value of stolen property is $3,000.00.

DUI Arrests for the week of January 8 – January 14

On Jan. 9, Walter V. Lopez Sanchez, 38 of Dunkirk, by Deputy Mister

On Jan. 10, Diamond J. Royster, 28 of Temple Hills, by DFC Strong

On Jan. 11, Jason R. Foster, 46 of Huntingtown, by M/DFC Wood

On Jan. 12, Curtis D. Lee, 26 of St. Leonard, by DFC Strong

On Jan. 12, Sara A. Schieber, 38 of Lusby, by Deputy Zinn

On Jan. 12, Donald L. Hooper, Jr., 55 of California, by Deputy Deinert

On Jan. 13, Jeremy B. Scales, 37 of Hyattsville, by Deputy McCourt

On Jan. 14, Robert C. Baczynski, II, 61 of Chesapeake Beach Deputy McCourt

ARRESTS:

Nicole Marie Fant

On January 8, 2024, Deputy Brown responded to the Calvert County Detention Center (CCDC) located at 325 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a controlled dangerous substance found on a female inmate. Investigation revealed during a strip search of Nicole Marie Fant, 38 of Chesapeake Beach, several pills of Alprazolam, 2 straws covered in a white powdery residue, and 7 metal spoons were found on Fant’s person. The contraband was removed from the CCDC without further incident. Fant was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov